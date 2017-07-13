Jeep driver runs over woman at Gresham Shell station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Shell gas station in Gresham on Wednesday night after some sort of disturbance, police say.

Gresham Police say there was a disturbance between two people in a newer white Jeep SUV and employees of the gas station on SE Stark Street at 9:24 p.m.

Officers say the white Jeep hit the woman while trying to leave. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown.

Police would like to speak with the people in the white jeep. Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

KOIN 6 News is working to obtain surveillance images of the incident and will update this story when possible.