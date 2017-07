HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The drivers of 2 cars were injured after a collision in Hillsboro shortly after noon Thursday.

Both Hillsboro Police and the Hillsboro Fire Department went to the scene on Evergreen Road and Sewell.

Authorities said both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day

.