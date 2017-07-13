Convicted rapist sought after removing GPS tracker

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted rapist-kidnapper is wanted after failing to report to his parole officer and cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Dennis John Davis, 58, was designated a dangerous offender in 1993 when he was sentenced to prison for rape, sodomy and kidnapping he committed in 1990. He has also been convicted of property crimes, rape, non-sexual violence and other sex offenses since then.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said he has been sanctioned to jail 10 times since he was released from prison in June 12, 2015.

He has evaded authorities by removing his GPS tracker several other times in recent years.

Beaverton Police found his GPS tracker near the Beaverton Transit Center.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.