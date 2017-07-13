Big’s Chicken, apartments burn in NE Portland

A giant fire burned at Big's Chicken on NE Glisan Street, July 13 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A giant fire burned through Big’s Chicken restaurant and a number of apartments early Thursday morning.

Giant flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building at 5663 NE Glisan Stree around 6:45 a.m. Crews were working to put out the flames for over an hour.

Portland Fire & Rescue officials say three people were treated for injuries. One person jumped from a window and two were rescued with ladders.

It’s unclear how the fire started. Investigators will remain on scene throughout the day.

