Big’s Chicken, apartments burn in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A giant fire burned through Big’s Chicken restaurant and a number of apartments early Thursday morning.

Giant flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building at 5663 NE Glisan Stree around 6:45 a.m. Crews were working to put out the flames for over an hour.

Portland Fire & Rescue officials say three people were treated for injuries. One person jumped from a window and two were rescued with ladders.

It’s unclear how the fire started. Investigators will remain on scene throughout the day.

57 & Glisan Fire-fire is knocked down. Crews searching for hot spots. 2 victims rescued by FF's with ladders, one jumped from where window. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 13, 2017