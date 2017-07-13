90,000 gallons of sewage released in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 90,000 gallons of sewage from a manhole on SW 69th Avenue was released into Woods Creek in the Garden Home area on Thursday evening.

According to the Portland Bureau of Environmental services, maintenance crews are working to clean up the creek, which is a tributary of Fanno Creek.

Warning signs have been posted in the area and people are being advised to stay away for at least 48 hours.

Officials said sewage leaks are usually caused when pipes are blocked by grease or debris. Environmental services said people should not flush anything besides waste and toilet paper down the toilet and put nothing down storm drains to help prevent this.