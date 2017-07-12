University of Oregon reduces size of tuition increase

Related Coverage Oregon education board nixes PSU, UO tuition hikes

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Students will pay more to attend the University of Oregon next fall, but not as much as feared.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted to increase in-state tuition by 6.6 percent instead of the 10.6 percent announced earlier this year.

State legislators last week provided $70 million more than expected to higher education. They offered the money if public universities planning large tuition increases agreed to make the hikes less steep.

The Register-Guard reports the board voted by phone Tuesday. It was 11-0, with three members absent.