Police search for ‘porch pirate’ in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown suspect who stole a package off a porch in Oregon City.

According to police, the suspect took the package from a residence in the 1100 block of 7th street around 2:02 p.m. on July 6.

The surveillance video shows the suspect examining the package for a bit before stealing it.

After taking the package, the suspect headed westbound on 7th street.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, wearing a black leather-style jacket and black hat. It appears the suspect was also wearing a lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information about the theft or suspect is encouraged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503.496.1616.