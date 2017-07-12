Medically fragile Aloha woman missing since July 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Aloha woman with health problems has been missing since July 4 and her family is concerned about her, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Becky Buhrle, 42, has multiple health conditions that make her medically fragile but she does not have her medications with her. She was last seen on July 4 in Aloha.

Authorities said she is new to the area, but is familiar with Trimet and often visits the Tanasbourne area.

If you see Becky or know where she may be, call the non-emergency number 503.629.0111.