Medford mom admits sending pics of son to get child porn

Related Coverage Feds indict Oregon mom for child sex exploitation

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of transporting child pornography, admitting she sent naked photographs of her infant son to an FBI agent.

According to her plea agreement, Lea Kathryn Jones of Medford initiated a chat with an undercover agent who claimed to have a daughter.

In the sexually explicit chat, Jones said she was a mom and would love to trade pictures of the children. Jones sent several photos of her son and requested pictures of the agent’s fictitious daughter.

Jones was arrested last summer. A search of her home and cell phone yielded more images of child pornography.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Prosecutors plan to request at least 15 years in prison. Jones has agreed to ask for no less than 10.