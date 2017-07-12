Man sets up sting to get stolen horse gear back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Longview woman was arrested after a man worked with the sheriff’s department to set up a “sting” to buy back his daughter’s stolen saddles.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office said a Kelso woman reported 2 saddles and several bridles were stolen from her barn on Fishpond Road on Sunday. The victim’s father, Steven Graves, called the sheriff’s office after seeing the stolen tack on Craigslist.

Graves reached out to the woman who placed the ad and said he wanted to buy the equipment. Not knowing she was talking to a family member of the victim, the woman agreed to meet in the Woodland area to sell the items.

Graves and Deputy Landen Jones worked to together to catch the suspect at the meeting spot and recovered the stolen saddles and tack.

Janet Y. Hemenway, 47, admitted to stealing the items and was arrested for burglar, trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property.