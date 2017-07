PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a possible shooting at NE Portland Highway and NE 45th Avenue.

Police said a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and a woman screaming.

The PPB Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation team are at the scene.

NE Portland Highway is closed between NE 42nd and NE 52nd Avenue and NE Holman Street is closed between NE 45th and Ne 52nd Avenue while police investigate the incident.