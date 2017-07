PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue is responding to a fire at an electrical vault in Downtown Portland.

Portland Fire responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a fire at Southwest 12th and Yamhill.

People were being evacuated from the immediate area. Trimet said blue and red MAX trains were delayed.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

