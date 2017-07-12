Car muffler caused 5 grass fires along Highway 213

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic is flowing again after 5 grass fires forced parts of Highway 213 to close near Oregon City.

Clackamas Fire said the small grass fires were caused by sparks from a traveling vehicle’s dragging muffler.

The fires started around 1 p.m. Wednesday when a witness called to report that a car was on fire and was setting the grass on fire as it drove.

Another person called to say they thought someone was intentionally setting the small fires, however, officials said the flames traveled so quickly because of the hot, dry weather.

“It’s extremely dry,” Lt. Steve Hoffeditz said. “You saw how much damage was done in the videos and the photos and that’s just from a little bit of fire.”

The fires burned around 1-mile of grass and brush. Part of the burn area included a power pole with a high tension line.

Portland General Electric shut off the power for a short period while they inspected the pole. Officials said the line is fine.

Officials successfully contained the fires, but crews are still monitoring and mopping up hot spots.