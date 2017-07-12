Brides for a Cause donates to military brides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local nonprofit organization, Brides for a Cause, is giving free wedding dresses to military brides and first responders in a two week campaign called Brides Across America.

The free wedding dress campaign ends July 23, but the store at 2505 SE 11th Avenue will offer 20% off for those military brides and first responders who cannot make it to the giveaway.

Many of the wedding dresses in the store are donated from bridal stores and wedding dress designers who are overstocked, have discontinued dress styles or want to get rid of floor samples. The store then discounts the dresses for brides to be.

For more information about the campaign or Brides for a Cause in Portland click here.