Accused hacker to appear in federal court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The founder of a hacking organization is set to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

Bradley Carter, who lives in Albany, founded the “Phone Losers of America, an American Phreaking” group in 1999, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

He also operated the “Phone Losers of America” YouTube channel.

Phreaking is the action of hacking into telecommunications systems, especially to obtain free calls, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that in March 2016, Carter “intentionally accessed a computer without authorization and thereby obtained information from a protected computer…the offense was committed for purposes of commercial advantage and private financial gain…and was committed in furtherance of criminal and tortious acts…specifically, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Records show that in addition to his arraignment on Wednesday in U.S. District Court Carter will also enter a plea.