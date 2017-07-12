3 locked in cooler during Milwaukie bar robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bartender and 2 customers were locked in a walk-in cooler during a robbery early Wednesday at a Milwaukie bar.

Milwaukie police said 2 armed suspects walked into Gilmore’s Meadows on SE Johnson Creek Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. They were both black men wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks.

After they demanded money, the suspects locked the bartender and customers in the cooler.

The suspects got away with about $2,800 in cash and left in an unknown directions but it’s unclear if they left on foot or in a car.

The victims were able to escape through a small beverage door and non were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukie Police at 503.786.7500.