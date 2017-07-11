Zombie RV towed by police from private property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Less than 24 hours after volunteers towed a Zombie RV to private property in Northeast Portland, the RV was towed away — but this time by the police.

The RV, whose occupants were both arrested in recent days for outstanding warrants, was moved from a city street in the neighborhood around NE 55th and Alberta to private property just a few blocks away.

But the owner of the home told KOIN 6 News the Zombie RV was towed to a rental property and he did not give the tenants permission to park the RV there. The homeowner called the police and the tow was ordered by police.

The tow truck removed the RV around 11:25 a.m. and was headed toward a tow lot.

Trailer was on private property overnite land owner says get out-so here's the police ordered move to a tow lot #koin6news #cully #pdx pic.twitter.com/zZmYqfMV4u — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) July 11, 2017

The saga of this Zombie RV

There are literally hundreds of similar vehicles within the city limits of Portland. City officials said it’s easier to move and tow the empty ones, but ones like this — with dwellers inside — make it more difficult.

Neighbor Leah Clause contacted the city multiple times but didn’t get very far. Only after a KOIN 6 News story did some action begin to take place.

The dwellers — Jordan Jeffrey Bilyeu and Michael Dean Patterson — were arrested on outstanding warrants, but only after Clause alerted the police after doing some online searches. Bilyeu was arrested and released last Friday, while Patterson was arrested for meth possession and grand theft auto from a warrant out of Idaho.

The city posted a 72-hour tow notice on the RV last Friday, but before a city tow truck got to the scene, the volunteers Monday moved the RV to the nearby spot.

The RV is now parked across the street from the home of Jeffrey Seymore who said, “Nobody wants to see something like that in front of their house, but on the other side, where are they going to go?”

However, Barbara Macon, another neighbor, is worried about the potential mess they could leave behind.

She said, “Are they going to eventually leave this place and leave behind a pile of trash?”

Once the homeowner found out, he told KOIN 6 News he was going to call the police and have the RV towed off his property.

He did, and it was.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Zombie RV in Northeast Portland View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This Zombie RV has been parked for weeks at NE 55th and Alberta, July 5, 2017 (KOIN) Artwork on the outside of a Zombie RV at NE 55th and Alberta, July 5, 2017 (KOIN) The dwellers of a Zombie RV, left, speak with Leah Clause, who lives in the home where they parked weeks ago, July 5, 2017 (KOIN) Leah Clause has called police 3 times to get a Zombie RV moved from outside her home, July 5, 2017 (KOIN) Michael Dean Patterson outside a Zombie RV in NE Portland, July 5, 2017 (KOIN) Volunteers towed this Zombie RV from NE 55th and Alberta to nearby private property, July 10, 2017 (KOIN) Jordan Jeffrey Bilyeu outside the Zombie RV where he stays in Northeast Portland, July 10, 2017 (KOIN) Jordan Bilyeu, left on July 5, 2017, and mug shots from previous years (KOIN/Police agencies) The mugshot of Michael Dean Patteron, July 10, 2017. (MCSO) This Zombie RV was towed off private property in Northeast Portland, July 11, 2017 (KOIN) This Zombie RV was towed off private property in Northeast Portland, July 11, 2017 (KOIN)