Reynolds School District forced to cut jobs, hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to a reduced budget, the Reynolds School District has plans to lay off multiple employees and also cut back on hours.

KOIN 6 News learned 9 people will be losing their jobs with the school district, 7 of them are full-time employees.

Several of them received letters saying they will not be on the payroll for the upcoming school year.

Aside from the layoffs, 45 secretarial positions are getting their hours cut and both administrators and teachers will have 5 furlough days.

According to the school district, these changes are because they had to reduce the budget by nearly $7 million. They blamed it on increasing costs, insufficient state revenue and declining enrollment. These factors are the reason the district lost $2 million just last year.

One woman, who lost her job, spoke to KOIN 6 News and said these cuts are concerning for the students.

“The reduction in classified staff and the hours reduced from secretaries is going to affect the students and that’s why we are there,” she said. “They assist the teachers and they assist the administration that works in the school. They are the ones that are there for the students also.”

If enrollment numbers are lower than expected for the upcoming school year, it could mean even more cuts.