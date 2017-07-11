Multiple people injured in SE Portland car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving 3 cars in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded early Tuesday night to the crash on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 22nd Avenue.

At least 1 person had potentially life-threatening injuries while the other people had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the incident, Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard will be closed from Southeast 20th Avenue to Southeast 24th Avenue for several hours.

It’s currently unclear how many people were injured.

