PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mortar firework caused a fire in the bushes outside Mor Furniture in southeast early Tuesday morning.

Portland Police say a patrolling K9 team saw the fire and called crews. The fire was put out quickly and didn’t cause any damage to the building.

Officials say they haven’t identified any suspects. They urge people to be careful due to dry conditions and hot weather.

Someone shot off a mortar firework in the lot of the Mor Furniture overnight destroying some landscaping. @PDXFire handled it. No suspects pic.twitter.com/6YZ9uvnPQ3 — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) July 11, 2017