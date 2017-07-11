Infant child survives crash that kills Gresham woman

GILLIAM COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A young woman died and an infant child was injured after a single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said Effie Burns, 22, of Gresham was traveling westbound on I-84 in the fast lane when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle then crossed the slow lane and left the roadway.

Burns was ejected from her car.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Burns died at the scene.

The infant child passenger was properly secured in a child safety seat and sustained minor injuries. The child was taken to a hospital in The Dalles.