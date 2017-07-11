Eastwood casts real-life heroes in ’15:17 to Paris’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The real-life heroes who stopped a terrorist attack on a train to Paris — including Oregon’s Alek Skarlatos — will play themselves in the next Clint Eastwood movie, Variety reports.

“The 15:17 to Paris” is based on the book Skarlatos wrote with co-heroes Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone. Eastwood will produce the film, which includes the friendships the 3 have had since childhood.

Their roles will not be the full leads since other actors will play their younger selves, Variety reports. Over the past month Eastwood has been casting for this movie, his follow-up to “Sully,” the real-life story of pilot Chesley Sullenberger who successfully landed a 737 on the Hudson Bay in New York during an emergency.

Variety notes, “The casting move is similar to Eastwood’s ‘Gran Torino,’ which featured an almost unknown cast outside of Eastwood, who also starred in the movie.”

“The 15:17 to Paris,” which was the name of the book the 3 young men wrote, is about the foiling of a 2015 Islamic State group attack on a train heading to the French capital from Brussels.