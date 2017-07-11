Crews investigate 3 SE Portland car fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are searching for a suspect after three cars were destroyed by fires early Tuesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews put out the three separate car fires that happened all within a 10 block radius.

One of the fires is confirmed on SE 15th Avenue and Oak Street and another in the 800 block of SE 27th Avenue.

Portland Police say the suspect is a white man in his 40s, wearing a black top and grey pants. He had on a backpack with neon colors. Officers say he had a knife at one point and was last seen in the area of SE 20th Avenue and Morrison Street.

