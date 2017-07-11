Crews respond to fire in Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — Corbett firefighters are responding to a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge.

Corbett Fire tweeted that air support had also been called in to help control the fire at Oneonta Falls, which broke out Tuesday night.

They later told KOIN 6 News the U.S. Forest Service had arrived on scene and was taking over.

Due to the fire, the Historic Columbia River Highway is closed between Ainsworth and Multnomah Falls. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

There’s no information at this time on how the fire started.

