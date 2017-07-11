Albany 6-year-old dies after being hit by truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 6-year-old boy, who had only been reported missing about 25 minutes earlier, died after being hit by a truck Monday night.

Linn County Sherriff’s office dispatched 4 deputies after receiving a call that a 6-year-old Albany boy was missing from his home.

After starting the search, Oregon State Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on I-5, 3 miles south of Albany.

The initial investigation determined one of the vehicles involved was a commercial vehicle, and that the pedestrian was the missing 6-year-old Albany boy.

At this time, there is no evidence of wrongdoing and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the continuing investigation.

Authorities have withheld the names of all parties involved, and will not be releasing personal information regarding the 6-year-old.