Zombie RV towed by volunteers to private property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The saga of a Zombie RV whose dwellers tried to build a tiny home around it right on a city street continued Monday, 3 days after the City of Portland put a tow-notice on it.

On Friday, the 72-hour tow notice was placed on the RV. But the dwellers — Jordan Jeffrey Bilyeu and Michael Dean Patterson — arranged to have it towed by volunteers to another spot on private property not far from its current location at NE 55th and Alberta.

Staff in Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 News it’s difficult to move the trailer when people are living inside.

Portland Police arrest Michael-Dean Patterson other occupant of trailer on warrant out of Idaho #koin6news #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/VaH1iyLGKR — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) July 10, 2017

Bilyeu — who was arrested last week and then released on charges from an outstanding warrant — told KOIN 6 News they were moving to private property.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a neighbor complaint,” he said. “We’ve had overwhelming positive response.”

Late Monday afternoon, Patterson was arrested by Portland police on a warrant out of Idaho for possession of meth and grand theft auto.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.