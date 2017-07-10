Woman shoots at NE Portland intruder, man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman fired two rounds from a gun at a person she believed was trying to break into her home, according to court documents.

The investigation started on May 23 when a woman was sleeping inside her residence near the intersection of Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Rodney Avenue. She told police that she woke up to her dog barking.

The woman went to a window and looked out and saw someone standing on her porch. The woman outside said she was having car problems.

After a short amount of time, the woman who was on the porch left but the victim told police that she was worried about her and went to check on her. The victim opened her side security door when a man ran up and started trying to get in.

The woman told police that it was a “tug of war” over the door, according to court documents.

Once the woman was able to get the door closed and locked it, she said that the man started banging loudly.

The woman ran and got a gun and fired a single time to protect herself, according to court documents. She told police that she fired again when she saw someone else in her front yard.

Police responded and didn’t find any evidence that anyone had been hit.

Officers from the Forensic Evidence Division (FED) responded and were able to locate a fingerprint and palm print from the side security door.

The prints came back to Antyone Valentino Ojerinola, according to court documents.

On May 25, two days after the incident at night, officers responded back to the house and learned that the victim’s detached garage had been broken into.

The victim, at the time, didn’t notice anything was stolen; however, her husband later found that a safe containing jewelry had been taken.

Officers from FED responded and located additional prints of Valentino, according to court documents.

In late June, Ojerinola was taken into custody but denied having any involvement with the burglaries.

Ojerinola is charged with attempted first-degree burglary, burglary, and aggravated theft.