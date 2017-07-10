Video captures scuffle between store security, teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A teen girl has been charged with 2nd-degree robbery after allegedly stealing from a WinCo and then resisting the loss prevention staff.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Vancouver WinCo on 136th. Much of the incident was captured on video, which was been shared over 12,000 times and has more than 1 million views.

The video shows 2 members of the loss prevention staff, in the WinCo parking lot, trying to bring the 15-year-old girl back into the store where she allegedly stole from.

In the video, you can a hear woman saying, “You are hurting here…you guys are not cops.”

People are sharply divided over how the store security handled the situation, with some saying the store needs to be held accountable.

A woman who witnessed the whole ordeal said she is outraged by the way the staff handled the incident.

“I get stealing is wrong, I teach my children the same thing,” she said. “My daughter was there, she asked me ‘why are they doing to this to her?’ I said she stole. But the fact of it is people like this are taking advantage of that badge and going to the extreme and they shouldn’t have done it.”

As the video goes on, the teen admits to stealing a candy bar.

Shortly after the girl is brought back into the store, police arrived and arrested her.

Vancouver Police released a statement saying, “Based on interviews with multiple witnesses who were crowding around the detention by the loss prevention staff, none were able to describe any assaultive behavior on the part of the loss prevention staff and the video shows the suspect continuing to resist being handcuffed and detained.”

WinCo also said their teams were aware of the video and are investigating further.