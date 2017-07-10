Providence Health plans layoffs after losses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Providence Health & Services plans layoffs after posting an operating loss.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon’s largest private-sector employer saw its financial position weaken in 2016, posting an operating loss of more than $255 million. It’s now looking to cut costs across its seven-state network.

David Underriner, chief executive of the medical provider’s Oregon operation, would not disclose numbers or locations, but told the newspaper “there will be an impact on people.”

Providence has already cut back in Oregon. Last year, it closed its open-heart surgery program at Providence Portland Medical Center and consolidated that work at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Other hospitals are struggling, too. Oregon Health & Sciences University announced a hiring freeze in March and St. Charles Health System in Bend has scaled back spending.