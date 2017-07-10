Armed, masked suspects rob 3 Portland bars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say three robberies reported within 90 minutes of each other early Monday may be connected.

Police say the first call was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Greeley Avenue Bar and Grill in North Portland.

The second was reported around 2 a.m. at the Sandy Hut Bar and Lounge in Northeast Portland.

The third robbery was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Hilt Bar along Northeast Alberta Street.

According to officers on scene, all three robberies were described as takeovers in which the suspects entered and forced people or the businesses to hand over money.

The two suspects, who are only described as adult males, were wearing masks and had handguns, according to police.

Police brought out their K-9 units to look for the suspects and any potential evidence but didn’t immediately locate anyone.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

Police ask that anyone with information call 503.823.0400.