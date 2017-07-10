Micah Rhodes accused of stealing from Target

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A well-known protest organizer, who is currently charged with sex abuse in Multnomah and Washington County, is now accused of stealing from Target and violating his release agreement, according to court records.

In late June, a Multnomah County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Micah Isaiah Rhodes after he allegedly had contact with a minor, a violation of his release agreement.

According to an affidavit filed by Rhodes’ release supervisor, there is video of Rhodes on June 4 having contact with a juvenile. The specific details about the contact have not been released by investigators.

When Rhodes had his bail posted for him in February, he agreed not to have any contact with any minors.

He is accused of sexually abusing two minor victims, a boy and a girl, in Multnomah and Washington County.

Rhodes is also a registered sex offender. His name does not appear on the pubic state-run website because he is not considered predatory. It’s also absent because when Rhodes was convicted, his case was settled in juvenile court.

Since Rhodes’ arrest in late January on the sex abuse cases in Multnomah and Washington County, prosecutors have filed a new case against him alleging third-degree theft.

The theft case was filed in May at Target. According to court documents, Rhodes is alleged to have stolen merchandise that had a value of less than $100.

Police have not released any additional details about the theft allegation.

According to court records, Rhodes’ trial in Washington County was scheduled to start this week but a continuance was granted. The trial is now scheduled to start in September.

The Multnomah County cases should get trial dates next week when Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court.