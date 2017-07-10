Fed charges for Portland protester in May Day riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of throwing lit flares at a patrol car and a Target store during the May Day protest in downtown Portland.
The indictment handed down Friday charges 22-year-old Damion Feller with two counts of malicious damage by means of fire.
Feller was arrested on state charges shortly after the protest, and pleaded not guilty to arson, riot, reckless burning and criminal mischief.
An affidavit filed in May says after Fuller was arrested, police showed him a photograph of the person throwing the flares. The affidavit says Fuller told police, “I saw that online and knew I was (expletive).”
The affidavit says Feller told detectives his actions were based on a “mob mentality.” Portland police said the damage to patrol car exceeded $1,000 and the damage to Target far exceeded $1,000.
May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem
May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run