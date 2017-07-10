Fed charges for Portland protester in May Day riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of throwing lit flares at a patrol car and a Target store during the May Day protest in downtown Portland.

The indictment handed down Friday charges 22-year-old Damion Feller with two counts of malicious damage by means of fire.

Feller was arrested on state charges shortly after the protest, and pleaded not guilty to arson, riot, reckless burning and criminal mischief.

An affidavit filed in May says after Fuller was arrested, police showed him a photograph of the person throwing the flares. The affidavit says Fuller told police, “I saw that online and knew I was (expletive).”

The affidavit says Feller told detectives his actions were based on a “mob mentality.” Portland police said the damage to patrol car exceeded $1,000 and the damage to Target far exceeded $1,000.

