Eclipse tip: ‘Before looking up, look around’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The total solar eclipse will only last a relatively short time on August 21, but official agencies are making contingency plans for all types of emergencies.

But people need to prepare for this celestial event, as well.

“Just remember, before you look up, look around,” Chuck Easterly, the director of the Safe and Healthy Workplace Center at SAIF, said in a statement.

Individuals need to have specially certified sunglasses to look at the eclipse, and employers can also help their workers prepare.

Among the SAIF recommendations: plan to stop work for a few minutes during the eclipse, let workers work from home that day, drivers shouldn’t look at the eclipse while driving, remember commuting may take longer from the extra traffic and have a plan for customers.

ODOT is making preparations for the roads to be very busy that Monday as visitors from around the world descend on Oregon, the first state in the US to experience the path of totality.

It’s the first total solar eclipse in Oregon in 38 years.

