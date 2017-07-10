27K gallons of sewage spill into Portland creek

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says about 27,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek on Sunday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sewage spilled into Woods Creek in the 6100 block of Southwest Canby Street.

Woods Creek feeds into Fanno Creek.

Maintenance crews estimate 27,000 gallons spilled into the creek before they diverted the flow into a nearby sewage line.

The bureau urges the public to stay away from the creeks for at least 48 hours because of the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

Bureau spokeswoman Diane Dulken says the bureau is investigating the cause of the spill and working on repairs. She says most sewage spills are caused when grease, tree roots or other debris block pipes.