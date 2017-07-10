2 men, 2 teens charged for series of Portland burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two adults and two minors have been linked to a total of 10 commercial burglaries in recent weeks.

Tory Dwanell Said and Alec Ryan Johnson have been indicted on multiple counts of burglary and criminal mischief.

KOIN 6 News is not identifying the two minors who have been connected to the case because their cases are being handled in juvenile courts in Multnomah and Washington County.

Johnson was arrested on June 22 while police were conducting increased patrols after responding to a series of commercial burglaries that had been occurring between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. in various parts of North, Northeast and Southeast Portland.

The majority of the burglaries occurred at bars or restaurants and typically involved a rock being through a front glass door. In many of the cases the suspects would steal the cash register, according to police.

When officers arrested Johnson the vehicle he was associated with quickly sped off, according to police.

Said is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle because when he was arrested several hours after Johnson, he was found to be in a stolen vehicle.

Said told police that the smash and grabs burglaries are more lucrative than auto theft, according to court documents.

Johnson is linked to 6 commercial burglaries and Said to 4.