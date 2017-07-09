Wrong-way driver, 81, dies seconds after entering I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wrong-way driver died on I-5 just seconds after entering the freeway in Medford late Saturday night.

Ellis Feinstein drove a GMC truck southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Exit 24 around 10:15 p.m., the Oregon State Police said. The 81-year-old slammed head-on into a commercial truck only a few hundred feet after getting onto the freeway and died at the scene.

The 49-year-old truck driver from British Columbia was not hurt.

The Oregon State Police continue to look into the crash.