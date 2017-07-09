Red Cross in desperate need of more blood donors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Red Cross is in desperate need of more donors as it’s critically short on blood donations.

The organization has issued an emergency call for help.

The Portland chapter said Red Cross, in just 2 months, has seen about 60,000 fewer donations than needed across the country.

The lack of donations is dangerous because hospitals need enough blood on hand for surgical patients who need transfusions to stay alive.

The problem is especially severe in the summer as school is out and people travel, so donations drop. About 20% of the supply comes from blood drives at high schools and colleges.

Another issue that arises during the summer is more car accidents with injuries requiring transfusions for crash victims.

If you’d like to help, click on the link to see a list of times and places you can donate blood.