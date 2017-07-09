Pedestrian hit, dies in Vancouver; driver cooperates

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday in Vancouver, police said.

The pedestrian was hit around 1:40 a.m. to the 4200 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard and died at the scene. The 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. Investigators said neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.

No one has been arrested and the investigation continues. The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released.

