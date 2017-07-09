Man accused of stabbing coworker at pot grow operation

Matthew Gabbard is booked at the Jackson County Jail

Mugshot of Matthew Ray Gabbard as seen on July 9, 2017. (Jackon County Sheriff's Office)
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old Medford man is facing attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he stabbed a co-worker at a marijuana grow operation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Gabbard stabbed a co-worker with a knife multiple times in the chest and abdomen Saturday afternoon.

The two were cutting irrigation lines at a grow site.

Detectives believe the stabbing was unprovoked and that Gabbard had intended to kill his co-worker.

Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Jakob Crouch, was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Gabbard was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail after being treated for a cut.