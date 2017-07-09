Kingly start from Hernandez helps Mariners beat A’s

SEATTLE (AP) – Felix Hernandez rediscovered some of his past form allowing two hits over six dominant innings, and Nelson Cruz hit his 17th home run of the season to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Making his fourth start since coming off the disabled list late last month, Hernandez had the best command of his pitches perhaps all season.

Hernandez struck out a season-high eight, including a stretch with four of five outs retired via the strikeout in the fourth and fifth innings.

Hernandez had better separation in the speeds between his fastball in the low-90s and a changeup in the mid-80s and an excellent curveball.

Hernandez (4-3) allowed only a third-inning double to Matt Joyce and a two-out single to Jaycob Brugman in the fifth.