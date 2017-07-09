Dry Creek fire in Washington grows to 350 acres

WHITE SALMON, Wash. (KOIN) — A fire in the Columbia River Gorge grew to 350 acres Saturday, threatening at least 10 homes in the area.

The Dry Creek Fire, about 12 miles north of White Salmon, started Friday night and later grew on Saturday, according to state fire officials. It’s currently the largest wildfire burning in the area.

There are more than 100 firefighters working to contain the blaze.

The massive fire was only about 1% contained.

Washington State Department of Transportation said State Route 141 was closed and would remain closed in both directions overnight due to the fire.