A puppy, a kitten, a cold case Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Carl Gibb Jr. often scavenged for cans and other items with a shopping cart. The divorced, 44-year-old father of 2 was reportedly mentally disabled.

On July 9, 1990, Gibb was found lying on a sidewalk near North Failing Street next to a shopping cart. A puppy and a kitten were with him when police were called to the scene around 7 a.m. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed to death about 6 hours before police were notified.

In the ensuing 27 years, no one has ever been arrested for Carl Gibb Jr.’s death.

Only vague witness descriptions were given: Two African-American men, each about 6-feet tallk and between 25 and 30 years old, were seen talking with Gibb around the time of his death. One wore a baseball cap and both wore dark jeans and dark jacket.

The case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cold Case Homicide Unit at 503.823.0400. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a reward for info that leads to an arrest.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text 274637 – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Crime Stoppers Online