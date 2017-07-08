Teen driver crashes car into man’s living room



Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A man lounging on his couch had a rude awakening at 3 a.m. Saturday when a car crashed into his living room.

Glenn Phillips says he’s lucky to be alive after 19-year-old who police say was driving drunk drove his car into a power pole before hitting the house on the corner of SE Burnside and 47th Avenue.

“It was just a big blast…just a big boom,” Phillips said. “‘I didn’t hear the tire screeching. I didn’t hear the pole snap. All I heard was like a large…it was like an explosion.”

The crash pushed Phillips’ couch about 6 feet across the room amid a cloud of dust and debris. The first thing he did was check on the driver and make sure he didn’t get away.

“While I was talking to 911 he proceeded to get into the back seat and tried to climb out through the rear passenger side door and barefooted [in] glass and debris I’m jumping over the car and grabbing him telling him he’s not going anywhere.”

Devon Nipp was arrested and faces charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief.

Neighbors say that stretch of Burnside is notorious for out of control drivers.

“The way this road is built, it’s built like a highway,” Cory Poole said. “It’s built like a freeway, so I guess you can only expect that people will drive on it like it’s a freeway unfortunately.”

The house Phillips has lived in since 1982 sustained pretty serious damage, which his insurance provider will access on Monday, but he is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“It was fortunate the wife was gone,” he said. “The dog was in the other room and I came through unscathed.”

He said what happened and how close he came to possibly losing his life hasn’t really set in.

“I haven’t processed everything yet,” he said. “It’ll happen but right it’s just … I’m not focused on it right now.”