PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in SE Portland Saturday afternoon.

Portland police said someone in a small white SUV fired multiple times at three men in front of a house on SE Alder Street. According to witnesses, there were 3 black men in the SUV, which sped away after the shooting.

The three men who were fired at were not injured.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the incident. If you know anything that may help police, call