Gresham man indicted for Muslim intimidation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 49-year-old man with a lengthy arrest record was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly intimidating a Muslim couple just days after the deadly MAX attack.

Frederick Nolan Sorrell faces 3 misdemeanor charges stemming from the May 29 incident in Northeast Portland.

That day, Sorrell allegedly told the couple to “go back to your f—–g country” and used his hand to gesture a trigger being pulled, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He was arrested and released on his own recognizance Friday night. Records indicate he lives in Gresham.

Among his previous arrests are convictions for rape and harassment by telephone. He’s also been accused of assault, harassment and strangulation, though those 2014 charges were dismissed.