Woman on MAX platform injured by speeding car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a MAX platform in Southeast Portland Friday, injuring a woman.

East Precinct officers responded to the incident at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Burnside Street.

Police said the driver, 21-year-old Jesus Gomez-Reynel, crashed into a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Jacquelene Olson, 59, was taken to a Portland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found Gomez-Reynel a few blocks away after following a debris trail from the scene.

Gomez-Reynel was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

He is charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.