Pursuit in Wilsonville ends in capture of wanted felon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wanted felon was arrested Friday morning after a vehicle pursuit in Wilsonville.

At 4:50 a.m., police noticed a vehicle driving slow without headlights on through a neighborhood at Southwest Meadow Parkway near Southwest Wilsonville Road.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver attempted to elude them. They pursued the vehicle until it crashed on Southwest Boeckman Road near Southwest 95th Avenue at a closed construction site.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Swisher, ran from the vehicle into a field.

Beaverton Police Canine arrived and found Swisher about an hour later hiding in the field, about a half mile from the vehicle.

Swisher is booked at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude, possession of methamphetamine and other charges along with outstanding warrants.