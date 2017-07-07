Portland area ranked 11th best for recreation

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Get your comfortable shoes out, because Portland is the 11th best city for recreation in the country, according to online financial services adviser Wallethub.

The Washington, D.C., company says the Rose City has a lot of good things to offer, such as an abundance of leisure-time activities, lots of entertainment venues, good quality parks and a whole bunch of coffee shops.

Wallethub’s rankings, released Thursday, July 6, ranked the 100 most-populated cities as recreation centers based on 44 metrics that included number of attractions available, music venues, coffee and tea shops per capita, public beaches, tennis courts, walking trails, public parks, public golf courses, restaurants, beer gardens, sports venues, fitness clubs, playgrounds and weather (we fall short in that category).

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.