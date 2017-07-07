Police searching for mother of missing Oregon toddler

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon authorities are looking for a woman who they believe kidnapped her toddler daughter.

The Mail Tribune reports the girl was taken from her father’s home in Ashland late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

An Ashland police Facebook post says 43-year-old Shelley Dahlstrom is wanted for custodial interference, first-degree burglary and contempt of court.

Chief Tighe O’Meara says Dahlstrom does not have any parental rights. She is believed to be driving a red 1997 Ford Explorer with license plate number OR 805 FNY.