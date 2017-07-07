Tactical team searches for armed robbers in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is responding to the area of Southeast 115th and Southeast Holgate to look for two robbery suspect who may have weapons on them.

According to officers on scene, the investigation began around 2:30 a.m. Friday when they got called out to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on the reports of an armed robbery.

As officers arrived, they located a vehicle fleeing the area and a pursuit began.

The chase ended in the area of Southeast 112th and Southeast Boise Street.

Police have set up a large search area looking for the two suspects who are possibly carrying weapons, according to police. The bureau has also requested help from its Air Support Unit.

The preliminary description of the suspects is one white male and one black male, both shorter in stature, according to a police spokesperson.

The search area goes along Southeast 112-115th and extends from Boise to Holgate.

People living in the area are being advised to report anything suspicious to 9-1-1 right away.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.